NCAA reportedly says LSU coach Will Wade arranged or offered 11 illicit payments

  • Updated
While an NCAA notice of allegations has still not arrived, ESPN reported Wednesday that the NCAA says LSU coach Will Wade arranged for or offered 11 illicit payments to recruits or those around them.

ESPN said the NCAA enforcement staff has also recommended LSU's case be handled by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which was created in response to recommendations from the Rice Commission after the federal investigation into college basketball was made public in 2017.

Arizona is also among the schools that has not yet received or acknowledged receiving an NOA.

The Pac-12 Networks issued massive layoffs and furloughs Wednesday, laying off its entire digital team and furloughing 88 staffers, and the Oregonian's John Canzano is questioning the conference's leadership.

