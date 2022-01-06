NCAA selection committee says it will consider competitive inequities of rescheduled games

However, it is unclear whether the NCAA would factor in anything for a home team playing without fans, as USC and UCLA would have to if they hosted Arizona this weekend under temporary orders those schools issued . Playing without fans also gives USC and UCLA a financial disincentive to host Arizona until fans are allowed.

"As we typically do, the men's and women's basketball committees will track on player and coach availability via the conference monitoring program, which is an invaluable part of the evaluation process for both championships. Losses are still losses, and wins are still wins, but we will continue taking into consideration the absence of a coach or players, whether they are COVID-related or due to injury or suspension. We therefore encourage teams to honor conference-developed scheduling and rescheduling policies when the appropriate number of safe and healthy players and coaches are available to compete. Additionally, our committees will continue to monitor the impact of scheduling disruptions and consider championship eligibility requirements as necessary when the committees meet at the NCAA Convention in two weeks."