NCAA Tournament could motivate Colorado against Arizona in Pac-12 semis

Arizona also allowed Stanford to shoot 48.4% on March 3 at McKale Center.

Those sorts of performances might have generated all sorts of dramatics from former UA coach Sean Miller but Lloyd issued a gentle critique.

"I'm going to give them (Stanford) some credit," Lloyd said. "They made some shots normally you would live with. Then they started making enough of them, so we had to make some adjustments in our coverages, and that's how these games go.

"It's single-elimination game. It's not the NBA where it's 1 of 82, make them today and, well, we'll get them next time. It's a make or miss deal. You can't coach like that in these because these games mean a lot, and I want to make sure I'm giving these guys every opportunity possible to come out on top.

"Our defense has been great all year. It has been far from perfect. And we'll get back and watch the film and ratchet it down, and hopefully the ball will bounce our way a little bit tomorrow."

The Wildcats' popularity might have hurt them during the Pac-12 rescheduling efforts earlier this season.