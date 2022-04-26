Nearly five months after leaving Wildcats, forward Kim Aiken enters transfer portal

Forward Kim Aiken has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits, nearly five months after leaving Arizona for still-unexplained reasons.

The move signaled that Aiken might continue his college basketball career elsewhere. He has one season of eligibility left to play unless he can appeal for a waiver to restore eligibility used this season, when Aiken played only seven games.

A grad transfer from Eastern Washington, Aiken last played for the Wildcats on Dec. 5 at Oregon State. He did not show up for any of Arizona's games after that and UA repeatedly declined to say why. Aiken also declined to respond to a request for comment.

"I think we all need to respect his privacy right now," Lloyd said on Dec. 8, after Aiken first failed to appear for a game. "He's working through it. And you know, at some point I'd love to have him back with us and the sooner the better for me, but again, it's a Kim Aiken personal issue that that I really don't have any influence on."

In late February, Aiken was removed from the Wildcats' roster and UA coach Tommy Lloyd would not say if he voluntarily left the team or was dismissed.

Aiken is "no longer with us, and that's about all I've got," Lloyd said on Feb. 24, after Arizona played at Utah.

Aiken wound up averaging 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds last season. He played a key defensive role off the bench early this season, guarding big wings or forwards. After Aiken’s departure, that role was taken largely by sophomore guard Pelle Larsson.

A native of Long Beach, Calif., who played high school ball in Redlands, Calif., Aiken played three seasons at Eastern Washington, where he was an all-Big Sky basketball selection and Big Sky winter all-academic pick in 2020-21.

Aiken initially committed to the Wildcats in April 2021, a day before then-coach Sean Miller was fired. He then transferred to Washington State and began working out with the Cougars over the summer, but was not accepted into its graduate program for political science despite having a 3.48 grade-point average.

In April, Aiken told the Spokesman-Review that he didn't sense the same level of interest from Arizona after Miller was fired.

Miller “definitely very interested and high in getting back to that tournament, especially with the postseason ban they had imposed on them this year,” Aiken Jr. told the Spokesman-Review in April. “But, when everything got changed, it just felt as if the interest in me in Arizona wasn’t the same. Everything looked like it was going in a whole different direction. Tommy Lloyd got in, he signs one of the dudes from Chandler, Arizona, (Dylan Anderson, a class of 2022 forward) and signs big O (Oumar Ballo) which makes sense because he was at Gonzaga as his recruit.

“But after that point I was like, hey man, I can provide the same services for you and I’m already committed. But they’re trying to put me on a waiting list, seems like they’re trying to achieve other players and it didn’t seem like I was that great of an asset for him.”

By late July, however, the Wildcats had lost Jordan Brown to the transfer portal and had an opening for another forward. Aiken reconnected with Lloyd, then then enrolled at Arizona in August.

