Former Nevada forward Jordan Brown says he'll continue his college career at Arizona.

The Wildcats tried to land Brown a year ago, when he was a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American out of Roseville, Calif. But Brown chose nearby Nevada instead then averaged only 10.1 minutes of playing time on a roster loaded with veterans.

Brown played in 33 games for Nevada, averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds, then announced he was entering the transfer portal in April just after coach Eric Muselman left for Arkansas. As he did as a high school senior, Brown then kept his choices close to the vest.

Jordan Brown (21), a McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit, initially chose Nevada over the UA and Cal.

Brown's father, Dion, told Nevada Sports Net that his son was looking for trust at his next stop while new Nevada coach Steve Alford tried to keep him in Reno.

“His confidence and trust got shattered this season. Not just him. Me, too, as well," Dion Brown said. "We came out (to Reno) last week and we talked through it and this whole thing is trust. I hate to see that with such a young kid to where you learn what the world is about. It ain’t always good. But he’s going to be better for it. I know that. He hasn’t stopped working.”

Barring a waiver, Brown will have to sit out 2019-20 as a redshirt transfer, while Arizona will also have to make room for him if he is to take a scholarship. The Wildcats now have 12 players eligible to play next season, plus Kentucky transfer Jemarl Baker and Brown scheduled to sit out.

The Wildcats had the maximum of 13 scholarship players before Brown made his choice, so one of the following names will now likely drop off their tentative 2019-20 roster:

