Arizona’s men’s basketball program was hit with a new allegation Wednesday, when Yahoo reported that former assistant coach Book Richardson discussed paying $40,000 to get former player Rawle Alkins eligible via an academic fraud scheme.
Yahoo reported that Richardson said he paid an unnamed high school coach $40,000 to add a course to Alkins’ academic record so that he would have enough core credits to become academically eligible as a freshman in 2016-17. The recorded conversation, which included Richardson, aspiring agent Christian Dawkins and undercover agents, took place in July 2017. Yahoo also reported that it viewed an email from the attorney of former UA assistant coach Mark Phelps, Alabama-based Don Jackson, to NCAA enforcement representatives in which Jackson said questioning from enforcement officials indicated they were aware Richardson made the $40,000 payment.
Phelps was removed from the UA staff in February after reported allegations of academic fraud involving then-UA recruit Shareef O'Neal, and his contract was allowed to expire at the end of June.
A UA spokesman said Wednesday that the school is “not commenting on ongoing investigations." Craig Mordock, the New Orleans attorney who represented Richardson through his May sentencing, declined comment. Multiple attempts to reach Jackson for comment were unsuccessful, and an email to UA outside counsel Paul Kelly was not returned.
Alkins played for Christ The King High School in Queens before transferring to Word of God Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina as a senior. Alkins graduated from Word of God in 2016 and played two seasons for the Wildcats before leaving for professional basketball in 2018. He was not taken in the NBA draft but signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls and spent most of last season in the G League.
Yahoo said Richardson’s conversation with Dawkins and the undercover agents revolved around a course at Bishop Ford High School in Brooklyn, which closed in 2014.
Yahoo reported that Richardson said he questioned the cost and resisted paying at first, but returned to the coach because, “He had the school seal, and the great thing about the seal that he had, the school, and Bishop Ford closed down in Brooklyn, so you can't investigate. … So, when the NCAA says I need to see the coursework and all — the school's closed.”
Richardson said the coach’s plan to alter the transcript and get paid for it was “ingenious,” Yahoo reported. Richardson did not say on the tape where he obtained the money to pay for the scheme.
Because he reached a plea agreement in January in which he admitted to taking $20,000 in bribes, Richardson was not a defendant in the second federal trial in April and May. During the trial, however, jurors heard a recording of Richardson saying he was feeling so much financial pressure from paying players that he tapped into his retirement account. Richardson also said he was paying Alkins' cousin about $2,000 a month.
In the July 2017 recording cited by Yahoo, Richardson said Alkins' academic records were an example of the difficulty handling the demands of recruits, their families and handlers.
“Is it something different (to take care of) each year?” Richardson said, according to Yahoo. “It is. Like I said, $40,000 to do that was totally extreme. If I had the chance to do it all over again, I would not do it. I'd try to barter something. I'd give blood. I'd give semen, something.”
Dawkins was found guilty of two bribery charges in May, and Richardson was sentenced to three months in prison a month later. He reported in July to New York's Otisville federal prison and is scheduled for release on Oct. 17. Richardson and former Oklahoma State coach Lamont Evans are the only basketball figures currently in prison as a result of the federal probe.
The UA acknowledged in May that an NCAA investigation into its men's basketball program was ongoing. Academic fraud is among the most serious (Level 1) NCAA violations. The UA is also facing pay-for-play allegations, including a claim from Richardson on a recording that UA head coach Sean Miller "bought" former star Deandre Ayton for $10,000 a month.
Asked earlier this month about Richardson’s comments in the recordings played during the spring trial, Miller said he was told by university officials not to comment.
Miller has previously denied paying players, and Richardson said following his sentencing that he had "no knowledge of Sean Miller paying players or attempting to pay them … I was on trial (and) no one else."
Regardless, Arizona's basketball program might face discipline under NCAA Bylaw 11.1.1.1, in which head coaches are held responsible for the actions of their direct and indirect reports unless they can rebut the presumption of responsibility. Miller's contract states he can be fired for cause if found guilty of "material or repetitive violations" of NCAA or Pac-12 regulations; a clause added to his deal in 2018 states he will lose $1 million of his "longevity fund" if he is criminally charged or found guilty of a Level 1 NCAA violation.
Miller is under contract through the 2020-21 season and is scheduled to make $2.8 million in guaranteed compensation this season.