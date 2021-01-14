New lineup helps Arizona Wildcats take 47-21 halftime lead over Oregon State at Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Coach Sean Miller’s new lineup strategy paid off in more ways than one Thursday, when the Wildcats scored the first 15 points of the game and led Oregon State 47-21 at halftime at Gill Coliseum.
Making his first start in part because of the offense he has been bringing off the bench lately, freshman Bennedict Mathurin jumpstarted the UA offense by scoring the Wildcats' first seven points.
Then, Jordan Brown – who had been demoted while Christian Koloko took over at center – came through with a determined 15-point effort in just 10 minutes off the bench. Brown hit all six field goals he took and all three free throws.
While Brown had 15, Azuolas Tubelis had 11 points and four rebounds, while Mathurin finished with nine points in the half.
The Wildcats shot 54.3% overall while keeping OSU to 35.7% and clobbering the Beavers on the glass with a 23-12 edge in rebounding. UA also scored nine points off eight OSU turnovers.
While UA missed four shots on its first two possessions against the Beaver defense, Mathurin quickly jumpstarted the Wildcats’ offense. He first drove to the left and reached the basket for a layup, then hit a corner 3 and made a layup to singlehandedly give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead after three minutes and 30 seconds had passed.
The Wildcats went on to take a 15-0 lead with 12:02 left in the first half before the Beavers finally scored at the 11:40 mark when Jerod Lucas hit a stepback jumper. Oregon State missed its first 10 field goals and turned the ball over four times in the first eight minutes.
But the Wildcats kept the pressure on from there, witn Azuolas Tubelis getting a fast break bucket to give UA a 32-11 lead with 5:27 left and returning to hit a 3 less than a minute later to put the Wildcats ahead 35-13. The game didn't get any closer the rest of the half.
Arizona is playing its first game without guard Jemarl Baker, who broke a bone in his wrist on Saturday against UCLA. UA said he had successful surgery to repair it on Thursday.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe