New lineup helps Arizona Wildcats take 47-21 halftime lead over Oregon State at Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Coach Sean Miller’s new lineup strategy paid off in more ways than one Thursday, when the Wildcats scored the first 15 points of the game and led Oregon State 47-21 at halftime at Gill Coliseum.

Making his first start in part because of the offense he has been bringing off the bench lately, freshman Bennedict Mathurin jumpstarted the UA offense by scoring the Wildcats' first seven points.

Then, Jordan Brown – who had been demoted while Christian Koloko took over at center – came through with a determined 15-point effort in just 10 minutes off the bench. Brown hit all six field goals he took and all three free throws.

While Brown had 15, Azuolas Tubelis had 11 points and four rebounds, while Mathurin finished with nine points in the half.

The Wildcats shot 54.3% overall while keeping OSU to 35.7% and clobbering the Beavers on the glass with a 23-12 edge in rebounding. UA also scored nine points off eight OSU turnovers.

While UA missed four shots on its first two possessions against the Beaver defense, Mathurin quickly jumpstarted the Wildcats’ offense. He first drove to the left and reached the basket for a layup, then hit a corner 3 and made a layup to singlehandedly give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead after three minutes and 30 seconds had passed.