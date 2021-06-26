 Skip to main content
New Mavs coach Jason Kidd reportedly considering Arizona's Jason Terry as assistant
Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Jason Terry reacts to a three-pointer made during the second half of the Arizona Wildcats vs CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners men’s basketball game at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 9, 2020. Arizona won 85-60.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats could lose a former player from their staff and gain another.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram said new Mavs coach Jason Kidd is talking to UA assistant coach Jason Terry about joining him as an assistant while Terry told CBS Sports Radio that he could "100 percent" coach the Mavericks now, while (Terry also is in Dallas to recruit for UA this weekend).

Meanwhile, former UA guard Jason Gardner is expected to fill one of Tommy Lloyd's remaining staff roles, the Star has confirmed. If Terry remains at UA, Gardner is most likely to assume a "player relations" role that was posted last month but has since been taken down.

Now the head coach at North Central High School in Indianapolis, Gardner was the head coach at IUPUI before stepping down in 2019 following a DUI. Gardner played with Terry during the first year of a UA career that lasted from 1998-2003.

