New starter Bennedict Mathurin scores 31 to lead Arizona Wildcats over Oregon State, 98-64

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Sean Miller’s new lineup paid off immediately Thursday, with Bennedict Mathurin scoring a season-high 31 points in his first start while demoted center Jordan Brown had a career-high 25 points off the bench in Arizona's 98-64 win over Oregon State
Given a start for the first time because of the offense he could bring, Mathurin scored seven points in just three minutes and 30 seconds in the first half, and then scored seven in the first 4:03 of the second half, giving the Wildcats a significant boost each time.
Then, in both halves, Brown led the second group, scoring 15 points at halftime with perfect field goal (5-5) and free-throw (3-3) shooting and adding another XX in the second half.
Coming off losses to USC and UCLA last week that significantly dented their hopes of winning the Pac-12, the Wildcats moved to 10-3 overall and 4-3 in the Pac-12 with the win over OSU. Although the Wildcats’ scheduled game Saturday at Oregon was postponed because of the Ducks’ COVID-19 issues, it is possible they will host a nonconference game on Monday before traveling to face ASU on Thursday in Tempe.
Totaling 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting, Mathurin capped his early second half spree with a stunning sequence: After Ethan Thompson picked off a UA pass, OSU guard Zach Reichle drove down for a layup – but Mathurin lept out of nowhere from behind to swat the shot away.
Then, point guard James Akinjo picked up the rebound and found Mathurin at the other end of the court, open on the left wing, where Mathurin sank a 3-point shot to give UA a 61-26 lead with 15:57 left in the game.
The Wildcats didn’t expand their lead from there, with OSU improving to 46.4% shooting in the second half, but they hardly needed to. Instead, Miller put freshman wing Tibet Gorener in what was only his fifth game, at the 13:55 mark, and Gorener hit 1 of 3 3-pointers he took.
Miller said earlier this week that Gorener might have to help in a pinch on the wing without Jemarl Baker, who suffered a broken wrist bone on Thursday.
UA said Baker underwent successful surgery to repair the wrist earlier on Thursday, but his absence for probably the rest of the season means the Wildcats have only four other players for their three perimeter spots: Akinjo, Terrell Brown, Mathurin and Dalen Terry – until Kerr Kriisa becomes eligible on Feb. 6.
With three minutes left, Miller also played Tautvilas Tubelis, the little-used twin brother of starting center Azuolas Tubelis, along with walkon Grant Weitman.
In the first half, the Wildcats scored the first 15 points of the game and led 47-21 at halftime, with Mathurin jumpstarting them.
Mathurin scored the Wildcats' first seven points while Brown hit all six field goals he took and all three free throws to total 15.
In the first half, the Wildcats shot 54.3% overall while keeping OSU to 35.7% and clobbering the Beavers on the glass with a 23-12 edge in rebounding. UA also scored nine points off eight OSU turnovers.
Overall, UA shot 55.1% while OSU rose to 44.0% after shooting 54.5% in the second half.
At the beginning of the game, UA’s offense initially struggled. The Wildcats missed four shots on its first two possessions against the Beaver defense before Mathurin picked them up. He first drove to the left and reached the basket for a layup, then hit a corner 3 and made a layup to singlehandedly give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead after three minutes and 30 seconds had passed.
The Wildcats went on to take a 15-0 lead with 12:02 left in the first half before the Beavers finally scored at the 11:40 mark when Jerod Lucas hit a stepback jumper. Oregon State missed its first 10 field goals and turned the ball over four times in the first eight minutes.
