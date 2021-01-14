New starter Bennedict Mathurin scores 31 to lead Arizona Wildcats over Oregon State, 98-64

Then, point guard James Akinjo picked up the rebound and found Mathurin at the other end of the court, open on the left wing, where Mathurin sank a 3-point shot to give UA a 61-26 lead with 15:57 left in the game.

The Wildcats didn’t expand their lead from there, with OSU improving to 46.4% shooting in the second half, but they hardly needed to. Instead, Miller put freshman wing Tibet Gorener in what was only his fifth game, at the 13:55 mark, and Gorener hit 1 of 3 3-pointers he took.

Miller said earlier this week that Gorener might have to help in a pinch on the wing without Jemarl Baker, who suffered a broken wrist bone on Thursday.

UA said Baker underwent successful surgery to repair the wrist earlier on Thursday, but his absence for probably the rest of the season means the Wildcats have only four other players for their three perimeter spots: Akinjo, Terrell Brown, Mathurin and Dalen Terry – until Kerr Kriisa becomes eligible on Feb. 6.

With three minutes left, Miller also played Tautvilas Tubelis, the little-used twin brother of starting center Azuolas Tubelis, along with walkon Grant Weitman.

In the first half, the Wildcats scored the first 15 points of the game and led 47-21 at halftime, with Mathurin jumpstarting them.