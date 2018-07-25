After a splitting last season between Boston and its G League affiliate in Maine, former Arizona guard Kadeem Allen has agreed to a contract with the Knicks.
That puts him in the same training camp next fall with former UA teammate Allonzo Trier, who signed a two-way deal with the Knicks after he went undrafted last month.
While the Knicks didn't announce what the terms were, ESPN's Ian Begley said on Twitter that it is likely a training camp deal. Allen might be free to sign elsewhere if he does not make the team.
Allen averaged 17.7 points and 5.5 rebounds last season for the Maine Red Claws, and 19 total points in 18 appearances for the Celtics.
Meanwhile, another pair of former Wildcat teammates will be playing together in Chicago. Lauri Markkanen indicated on Twitter on Monday that he was happy to see Rawle Akins agreed to a two-way deal with the Bulls, and the club officially announced it Wednesday.
Thank you @chicagobulls for the opportunity to continue to play the game that I love & live my dream of becoming an NBA player 🙌🏿❤️🙏🏿..... Ready to get to work !! Just the beginning. ⏱💯 #SAVAGELIFE pic.twitter.com/38qRx1pQg1— Rawle Alkins (@Iam_RawleAlkins) July 25, 2018
Blog A Bull says Alkins "feels like a decent signing" for the club because of the chance to develop him.
Five-star point guard Nico Mannion will narrow his list to five teams during the Under Armour Association Finals event this week in Las Vegas, West Coast Elite club director Ryan Silver told the Star.
Arizona and Duke are believed to be the favorites to land the Pinnacle High School star, who announced last week he will skip his junior season and join the class of 2019.