New Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd to earn $2.9 million per year — the same as Sean Miller made

Arizona is proposing a guaranteed $2.9 million compensation plan for new men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd next season, the same as it was set to pay former coach Sean Miller.

Lloyd will also get $100,000 annual salary escalators that bring him to $3.4 million in the final year of the contract.

The contract is for five years, but Lloyd will be offered more time if NCAA sanctions hit. If the NCAA imposes a one-year postseason ban, the loss of two or more scholarships or other "material restriction," Lloyd would be offered another year with a base salary of $2.3 million (for a total package of $3.4 million), subject to Regents approval. If the NCAA hits UA with more than one year of penalties, Lloyd will be offered one year at a $2.3 million base salary and another at $2.4 million.

Lloyd is set to make a $1.8 million base salary plus $700,000 for peripheral duties for a total of $2.5 million from the school, plus $200,000 each from Nike and IMG. He will also have similar performance and academic bonuses as Miller had, including up to $500,000 for winning an NCAA title.

Lloyd receives a $1.05 million salary pool to pay his assistant coaches, which is a similar amount to what Miller's assistants were paid last season, and he'll have another $285,000 to work with for other staffers.