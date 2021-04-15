New Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd to earn $2.9 million per year — the same as Sean Miller made

Arizona is proposing a guaranteed $2.9 million compensation plan for new men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd next season, the same as it was set to pay former coach Sean Miller.
Lloyd will also get $100,000 annual salary escalators that bring him to $3.4 million in the final year of the contract.
The contract is for five years, but Lloyd will be offered more time if NCAA sanctions hit. If the NCAA imposes a one-year postseason ban, the loss of two or more scholarships or other "material restriction," Lloyd would be offered another year with a base salary of $2.3 million (for a total package of $3.4 million), subject to Regents approval. If the NCAA hits UA with more than one year of penalties, Lloyd will be offered one year at a $2.3 million base salary and another at $2.4 million.
Lloyd is set to make a $1.8 million base salary plus $700,000 for peripheral duties for a total of $2.5 million from the school, plus $200,000 each from Nike and IMG. He will also have similar performance and academic bonuses as Miller had, including up to $500,000 for winning an NCAA title.
Lloyd receives a $1.05 million salary pool to pay his assistant coaches, which is a similar amount to what Miller's assistants were paid last season, and he'll have another $285,000 to work with for other staffers.
Lloyd would have to pay a $5 million buyout if he leaves within the first two years, with the buyout dropping to $2.5 million in 2023-24. In 2024-25, it is $1.5 million and the buyout is just $1 million in the final year of the contract.
If UA terminates Lloyd, the school will have to pay Lloyd 65% of the remaining value of his school-provided pay. But there is a mitigation clause saying that amount would be offset by whatever Lloyd earns from employment in basketball or even in media after he leaves. If Lloyd is fired for cause, he would have to pay UA $200,000.
The school released terms of his proposed contract, which still has to be formally approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe