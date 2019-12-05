Arizona forward Stone Gettings is out indefinitely with a facial fracture while Nico Mannion (sore back) and Josh Green (strep throat) have also missed practices this week, UA coach Sean Miller said Thursday.
Miller said Gettings would definitely be out Saturday at Baylor after an X-ray confirmed his fracture, and that he would probably have to wear a mask when he does return.
Speaking before the Wildcats practiced on Thursday, Miller said he was uncertain about Mannion and Green's availability Saturday since they had not yet practiced this week. Mannion played through back issues in Arizona's last two games in the Wooden Legacy event last weekend.
"We'll see how he is the next day or two, whether he'll play," Miller said of Mannion. "I anticipate he'll play. In what role he'll have, I don't know."
After the Wildcats beat Wake Forest to win the Wooden Legacy title on Sunday, Mannion said he didn't feel as quick laterally even after trying to rehab the injury during the team's off day on Saturday.
"But I'll be good for the next one, I'm going to get home and recover," Mannion said then. "We're all a little beat up here playing three games in four days."
A lighter role for Mannion on Saturday likely means more minutes for sophomore Jemarl Baker, who has averaged 16.8 minutes at both guard spots off the bench so far this season. Baker is averaging 7.2 points and 2.9 assists per game with just three turnovers to his 26 assists.