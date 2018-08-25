The opening of the September recruiting period usually gives you a pretty good idea of where coaches' priorities are.
So it's no surprise then that on the first day, Sept. 9, Arizona coach Sean Miller and assistant coach Mark Phelps are reportedly scheduled to make a 5 p.m. in home visit with Nico Mannion.
They'll be dropping by to see the five-star point guard just four hours after Villanova's Jay Wright is scheduled to show up, according to Christian PoP'oola.
Las Vegas forward Jalen Hill won't be taking any of his five official visits to Arizona, after being offered a scholarship by the Wildcats this summer.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello says he's headed to Oklahoma, TCU, Florida State, DePaul and St. John's while he will also visit UNLV unofficially.
Rawle Alkins is back in town and appearing at Tucson Mall at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Lorenzo Romar says he supports Ira Lee fully after his apology for a DUI arrest last weekend.
Dylan Smith is getting a pretty good feel for the oddities of Tucson monsoons.
Keanu Pinder signed his Polish contract.
First Pro Contract. It’s Go Time! Legia Warsaw! 🇵🇱 ❇️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GlrakKNy4K— Keanu Pinder (@KeanuPinder28) August 25, 2018
Lauri Markkanen enjoyed a trip back to Helsinki.
Matt Norlander found coaches aren't wild about the changes to the recruiting scene.