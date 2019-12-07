WACO, Texas -- Arizona freshman guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green will play Saturday at Baylor after missing practice time during the week with health issues.
Mannion suffered back tightness and spasms in the Wooden Legacy event last weekend and missed three practices earlier this week, UA trainer Justin Kokoskie said, while Green also sat out two practices with a strep throat and an accompanying virus.
Kokoskie said both returned fully to practice on Friday after a long week of rehab, adding that Green lost 10 pounds at one point.
"Nico was working hard on it all week," Kokoskie said before Saturday's game. "Josh is feeling good now but he was sick all week. He was in and out of doctor appointments."
Both have been warming up fully at the Ferrell Center. The Wildcats arrived about 9:30 a.m. Central Time in advance for the 11 a.m. Central tipoff (10 a.m. Arizona time). The game will be carried on ESPNU.
Meanwhile, Kokoskie said there is no timetable for forward Stone Gettings to return after suffering a concussion and facial fracture against Penn on Nov. 29. The concussion is the primary issue in holding Gettings back, since he can wear a protective mask over the facial fracture.
A CT scan in Tucson discovered the fracture, Kokoskie said.