Nico Mannion makes it official: He's leaving Arizona Wildcats for NBA

Just in case anyone was really wondering, freshman guard Nico Mannion announced Tuesday he is leaving Arizona for the NBA Draft.
time to chase a dream.. pic.twitter.com/ff9HksJ8Up— niccolo (@niccolomannion) April 7, 2020
Mannion was considered a one-and-done when he committed to the Wildcats in September 2018, and UA coach Sean Miller confirmed he wouldn't be around long in January, when asked about why he recruited Georgetown transfer James Akinjo.
"We're losing Nico," Miller said.
The Star further confirmed the departures of Mannion, Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green in a March 26 story addressing why they will leave for the NBA Draft.
Mannion was Arizona's second-leading scorer last season with an average of 14.0 points a game while also averaging 5.3 assists and a 2-1 assist-turnover ratio.
He has consistently been rated a solid first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, if not a lottery choice. Mannion is rated No. 16 overall in HoopsHype's aggregated mock draft listing. ESPN rates him the No. 14 best prospect on its prospect list, while Mannion is also No. 14 in NBC's Mock Draft. SI has him at No. 17, as does USA Today and CBS.
In the Sporting News, Mannion is projected to go No. 10.
Nnaji made his departure official on March 31. Green has yet to publicly address his departure.
Without Green, Mannion and Dylan Smith on the perimeter next season, the Wildcats have brought in Georgetown transfer James Akinjo, Seattle U transfer Terrell Brown, Tempe freshman Dalen Terry and Montreal freshman Ben Mathurin to join Jermarl Baker.
Baker, Akinjo and Brown all have point guard experience. Baker played both guard spots, mostly behind Green and Mannion, last season.
Here's another look at UA's 2020-21 roster as of now:
Tentative 2020-21 Arizona basketball roster
(Four scholarship spots remain open)
James Akinjo* Jr. G 6-0 Richmond, Calif.
Jemarl Baker Jr. G 6-4 Menifee, Calif.
Jordan Brown So. F 6-11 Roseville, Calif.
Terrell Brown Sr. G 6-1 Seattle
Christian Koloko So. C 7-0 Douala, Cameroon
Ira Lee Sr. F 6-7 Los Angeles
Bennedict Mathurin Fr. F 6-6 Montreal
Dalen Terry Fr. G 6-6 Tempe
Brandon Williams** So. G 6-3 Los Angeles
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!