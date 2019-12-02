After being named the Wooden Award MVP on Sunday, Arizona guard Nico Mannion picked up Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors on Monday.
However, Mannion missed out on the league's Player of the Week award, for which UA also nominated him. That award went to ASU's Remy Martin, who scored 33 points plus the game-winning assist in the Sun Devils' 67-65 win at Princeton.
Over three games in the Wooden Legacy, Mannion averaged 15.6 points and 7.3 assists while shooting 51.3 percent from the field. He also hit a game-winning runner on Thursday against Pepperdine and went 11 for 14 from the field to lead UA against Penn on Friday.
Colorado's Tyler Bey was another top candidate for the Player of the Week award. He was named MVP of the Main Event Tournament in Las Vegas, averaging 14.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks while leading the Buffs to a championship with wins over Clemson and previously unbeaten Sacramento State.