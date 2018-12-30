Although his Pinnacle High School team lost to Mater Dei, Arizona Wildcats signee Nico Mannion proved himself again against another top point guard.
Mannion scored 45 points while facing Mater Dei's Devin Askew, a five-star guard from the class of 2021. While Mater Dei coach Gary McKnight told the Palm Springs Desert Sun that Askew set the tone early, he said Mannion is a better player than Jason Kidd was at the same age.
Mannion averaged 33.8 points in the Rancho Mirage Invitational event.
Meanwhile, Christian Koloko had one point and five rebounds while playing a defensive role during Sierra Canyon's win in the Les Schwab Invitational, as some famous dads were on hand to cheer his teammates. (Scottie Pippen Jr. was named MVP, while Kenyon Martin Jr. made the all-tourney team).
Also, Terry Armstrong helped Bella Vista win a tournament in South Carolina.
Earlier, Josh Green finished with 32 points in his final City of Palms Classic game.
There's no certainty Steve Alford will be around to coach UCLA into the Pac-12 season after the Bruins lost again Saturday to Liberty.
Private investors may get a chance to own a piece of the Pac-12.
ICYMI, we have a look at every Pac-12 team after the conference's collectively miserable nonconference season.