Nico Mannion signed a national letter of intent and scholarship papers to play for Arizona next season, his father confirmed Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy Pace Mannion

Five-star Phoenix guard Nico Mannion signed his letter-of-intent Wednesday, his father said, wrapping up one of the Wildcats' key prizes in their highly regarded 2019 recruiting class.

Arizona's other five-star commit, guard Josh Green, will sign Friday according to Zagsblog. Green has not returned a message from the Star.

In addition, wing Terry Armstrong will sign during the fall signing period that goes through next Wednesday, his uncle Tim Jones said, while center Christian Koloko is also expected to sign during the fall signing period. 

Arizona has not announced any signings yet. Under Sean Miller, the program typically waits until all the letters are received before saying anything.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles