Five-star Phoenix guard Nico Mannion signed his letter-of-intent Wednesday, his father said, wrapping up one of the Wildcats' key prizes in their highly regarded 2019 recruiting class.
Arizona's other five-star commit, guard Josh Green, will sign Friday according to Zagsblog. Green has not returned a message from the Star.
In addition, wing Terry Armstrong will sign during the fall signing period that goes through next Wednesday, his uncle Tim Jones said, while center Christian Koloko is also expected to sign during the fall signing period.
Arizona has not announced any signings yet. Under Sean Miller, the program typically waits until all the letters are received before saying anything.