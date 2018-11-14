Nico Mannion indicated on Twitter he will sign with Arizona on Wednesday, the first day of the fall signing period.
Signing Day.. Truly Blessed 🐻⬇️— niccolo (@niccolomannion) November 14, 2018
After committing to the Wildcats in September, Mannion said he would probably wait until the spring.
Four-star forward Drew Timme held an announcement at his high school to say he'll play for Gonzaga. He had Arizona among his top five but never visited the Wildcats, so it appeared his choice was largely between the Zags and Texas A&M.
So thankful to be in this position I’m ready for the next chapter in my life🎒🎒 @ZagMBB @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/wj4aCwxuAc— drew timme (@drewtimme2) November 14, 2018
Rated No. 29 by Rivals, Timme is one of Gonzaga's highest rated recruits yet.
Among the new things UA coach Sean Miller is doing this season is releasing a video of him talking with one of his players over game video (the YouTube release is attached).
This week, Miller tells Emmanuel Akot that he's valued on defense, that he should either drive all the way to the basket or shoot a 3 instead of pulling up for 18-footers, and that "when you're aggressive and confident, that's when you're at your best."
At the end of the video, Miller asked Akot if it is true that he spits sometimes in huddles.
"Uh, depends how angry you are," Akot said.
Another new feature is publicly announced game awards, starting with UA's win over Cal Poly on Sunday. Winners from that game were:
Gold A (player of the game): Ryan Luther
Playmaker of the Game: Brandon Williams
Rebounder of the Game: Ira Lee
Hustler of the Game: Dylan Smith
Screener of the Game: Akot
Defender of the Game: Smith
Sixth Man of the Game: Smith
Our scouting report for the UA-UTEP game and feature on UTEP are attached.