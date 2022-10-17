Nine ex-Arizona Wildcats land on NBA season-opening rosters

Arizona landed a total of nine players on official NBA 2022-23 season-opening rosters, including all three former Wildcats who went in the June NBA Draft.

Rookies Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana), Dalen Terry (Chicago) and Christian Koloko (Toronto) all made their teams' initial 15-player roster. But former UA guard Stanley Johnson at least temporarily is out of the NBA after Utah waived him on Friday while Solomon Hill has been out since he tore a hamstring last season, with Atlanta trading him to New York, which subsequently cut him last January.

Andre Iguodala (Golden State) is the only former UA player remaining in the NBA from the Lute Olson era, while Sean Miller recruited and coached the other eight. Current UA coach Tommy Lloyd re-recruited Mathurin, Terry and Koloko, then coached them last season for their final seasons as collegians.

Two former Wildcats, Mathurin and T.J. McConnell are now teammates in Indiana.

A full list of NBA rosters is attached as a PDF. The nine former Wildcats are (with seasons played at UA in parentheses):

Deandre Ayton (2017-18), Phoenix

Josh Green (2019-20), Dallas

Christian Koloko (2019-22), Toronto

Andre Iguodala (2002-04), Golden State

Lauri Markkanen (2016-17), Utah

Bennedict Mathurin (2020-22), Indiana

T.J. McConnell (2012-15), Indiana

Zeke Nnaji (2019-20), Denver