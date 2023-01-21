No. 11 Arizona Wildcats knock off No. 5 UCLA 58-52 in defensive battle at McKale Center

With a slipping offensive efficiency in recent weeks, Arizona Wildcats flipped on a different switch Saturday at McKale Center to record their biggest win of the season.

That is, they beat UCLA 58-52 with defense.

The No. 11 Wildcats held fifth-ranked UCLA to a season-low 31.3% shooting, while getting the usual heavy production inside from Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis plus just enough perimeter shooting to keep things humming.

Tubelis had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Ballo had 16 points and eight rebounds, including an emphatic dunk that gave UA a 56-44 lead with 2:07 left.

However, UCLA made a final push with an 8-0 run in the final two minutes, cutting UA’s lead to just 56-52 with 26.9 seconds left after Adem Bona made a layup.

The Bruisn pressed Arizona on its ensuing possession, and while UA broke through to get Tubelis the ball under the basket, he was defended and took a hard fall under the basket. Pelle Larsson rebounded the miss and initially was given credit for the basket via a goaltending call but, after officials reviewed the ball, the call was waved off and UCLA received the ball back with the game score still at 56-52.

But Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez both missed shots on UCLA’s final possession, then Larsson was fouled and hit two free throws for the final score.

Arizona’s win snapped UCLA’s 14-game winning streak and moved the Wildcats to 17-3 overall and 6-3 in the Pac-12, where they are now two games behind the Bruins (17-3, 8-1) in the Pac-12 race. Arizona will get another crack at UCLA on March 4 in Los Angeles, the weekend before the Pac-12 Tournament.

Jaquez had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead UCLA, while Campbell had 13 points and seven assists and Jaylen Claark had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Leading 26-23 in the first half while holding the Bruins to just 28.1% shooting in the first half, Arizona kept stifling UCLA early in the second half.

The Wildcats took a 39-29 lead six minutes into the second half while holding UCLA to just 2 of 11 shooting while making 5 of 6 shots themselves. After eight minutes of the second half, Arizona led 41-33 and held a double-digit lead most of the half.

In the first half, Arizona held UCLA to just 28.1% shooting while taking a 26-23 halftime lead.

Arizona shot just 30.4% and was outrebounded 23-17 but gained a significant edge at the free throw line. UA shot 10 of 12 free throws while UCLA took just six free throws and hit only four of them.

Ballo had 12 points and four rebounds for the Wildcats in the first half, while Clark led UCLA with 10 points and six rebounds.

The game took on a physical, defensive tone immediately. UCLA took an early 7-2 lead after a 3-pointer and two free throws early from Clark while Arizona had two turnovers on its first five possessions.

But UA pulled within 14-13 when Kerr Kriisa hit a 3-pointer midway through the half and tied it at 16 when Adem Bona fouled Ballo – and Clark was whistled for a technical in the aftermath. Kriisa made the single technical free throw while Ballo hit two, tying the game at 16.

While UCLA led the vast majority of the first half, Courtney Ramey gave UA a brief 21-20 lead with 3:39 left before Jaquez scored inside for UCLA. But the Wildcats took the lead back again after Ballo hit 1 of 2 free throws and Larsson made a layup on the break to make it 24-22 and the Wildcats took the lead into halftime.

The game featured heavy police and security presence after the teams played in a heated atmosphere last season at McKale, with UCLA player Mac Etienne receiving a misdemeanor charge after a video showed him spitting into the crowd.

During the game, there were often three police officers and two security officials in the passageway between the UA student section and the UCLA bench, with at least one police officer focused directly on the UA student section. On the other side of the student section, there were two police and two security officials.