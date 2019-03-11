The Arizona Wildcats had no representatives among the Pac-12's 15 all-conference players, nor its five-man all-freshman or all-defensive teams.
Guard Brandon Williams did receive honorable mention all-freshman honors, however, meaning he received at least three votes among the 12 coaches who voted for the awards.
The five freshmen voted to the all-freshman team were: ASU's Luguentz Dort, Utah's Timmy Allen, UCLA's Moses Brown, WSU's CJ Elleby and Oregon's Louis King.
The Pac-12 put the following 10 players on its all-conference first team:
Sedrick Barefield Utah
Tyler Bey Colorado
Bennie Boatwright USC
Zylan Cheatham Arizona State
Robert Franks Washington State
Jaylen Nowell Washington
KZ Okpala Stanford
Matisse Thybulle Washington
Tres Tinkle Oregon State
McKinley Wright IV Colorado
Another five went on the second team:
Luguentz Dort ASU
Jaylen Hands UCLA
Remy Martin ASU
Stephen Thompson Jr. OSU
Kris Wilkes UCLA
The Pac-12's all-defensive team was:
Zylan Cheatham ASU
Luguentz Dort ASU
Kylor Kelley OSU
Matisse Thybulle Washington
Kenny Wooten Oregon
At 5 p.m. Monday on Pac-12 Networks, the Pac-12 is scheduled to announce its choices for coach, player, defender and freshman of the year, along with the top sixth man and most improved player.
Thybulle is expected to be named the Pac-12 defensive player of the year and possibly also the overall player of the year; Tinkle and Washington's Jaylen Nowell appear to be other top overall candidates.
Washington's Mike Hopkins could win a second straight coach of the year award, though OSU's Wayne Tinkle, Utah's Larry Krystkowiak and ASU's Bobby Hurley are other top candidates.
Unlike the Pac-12 player of the week awards, which are voted on by media who regularly cover the league, the postseason awards are voted on by the league's 12 coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players.