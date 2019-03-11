Arizona Wildcats guard Brandon Williams (2) shoots from the perimeter over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State University Sun Devils men's college basketball game, March 9, 2019, in McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats had no representatives among the Pac-12's 15 all-conference players, nor its five-man all-freshman or all-defensive teams.

Guard Brandon Williams did receive honorable mention all-freshman honors, however, meaning he received at least three votes among the 12 coaches who voted for the awards.

The five freshmen voted to the all-freshman team were: ASU's Luguentz Dort, Utah's Timmy Allen, UCLA's Moses Brown, WSU's CJ Elleby and Oregon's Louis King.

The Pac-12 put the following 10 players on its all-conference first team:

Sedrick Barefield Utah

Tyler Bey Colorado

Bennie Boatwright USC

Zylan Cheatham Arizona State

Robert Franks Washington State

Jaylen Nowell Washington

KZ Okpala Stanford 

Matisse Thybulle Washington

Tres Tinkle Oregon State 

McKinley Wright IV Colorado

Another five went on the second team:

Luguentz Dort ASU

Jaylen Hands UCLA

Remy Martin ASU

Stephen Thompson Jr. OSU

Kris Wilkes UCLA

The Pac-12's all-defensive team was:

Zylan Cheatham ASU

Luguentz Dort ASU

Kylor Kelley OSU

Matisse Thybulle Washington

Kenny Wooten Oregon

At 5 p.m. Monday on Pac-12 Networks, the Pac-12 is scheduled to announce its choices for coach, player, defender and freshman of the year, along with the top sixth man and most improved player.

Thybulle is expected to be named the Pac-12 defensive player of the year and possibly also the overall player of the year; Tinkle and Washington's Jaylen Nowell appear to be other top overall candidates.

Washington's Mike Hopkins could win a second straight coach of the year award, though OSU's Wayne Tinkle, Utah's Larry Krystkowiak and ASU's Bobby Hurley are other top candidates. 

Unlike the Pac-12 player of the week awards, which are voted on by media who regularly cover the league, the postseason awards are voted on by the league's 12 coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players.

