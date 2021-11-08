No Arizona Wildcats named on 50-player Naismith and Wooden watch lists

Arizona standouts Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis received another incentive Monday when neither one of them was named to the 50-player Naismith Award watch list -- even as Mathurin is increasingly being projected as a NBA lottery pick in 2022.

(Update: The Wooden Award's Preseason Top 50 list also did not include any UA players when it was released Tuesday.)

However, they'll have plenty of chances to prove themselves this season against players who made the list.

Among those on the Naismith watch list who are scheduled to face the Wildcats include Wichita State's Tyson Etienne, Illinois' Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn, UCLA's Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez, Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler, USC's Isaiah Mobley and Oregon's Will Richardson.