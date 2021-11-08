 Skip to main content
No Arizona Wildcats named to 50-player Naismith Award watch list
No Arizona Wildcats named to 50-player Naismith Award watch list

University of Arizona vs UCLA

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) tests the lane against UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3), center, and forward Cody Riley (2)in the first half of their Pac 12 basketball game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 9, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona standouts Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis received another incentive Monday when neither one of them was named to the 50-player Naismith Award watch list -- even as Mathurin is increasingly being projected as a NBA lottery pick in 2022.

However, they'll have plenty of chances to prove themselves this season against players who made the list.

Among those on the watch list who are scheduled to face the Wildcats include Wichita State's Tyson Etienne, Illinois' Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn, UCLA's Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez, Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler, USC's Isaiah Mobley and Oregon's Will Richardson.

A few other names familiar to the Wildcats also made the list: Former UA guard Alex Barcello of BYU, former UA commit Jahvon Quinerly of Alabama and former UA recruiting target TyTy Washington of Kentucky.

