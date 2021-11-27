No letdown for Arizona Wildcats in 105-59 destruction of Sacramento State at McKale Center

“I think we have a team rule: If you get three 3s in one possession and you miss the third, you're done for the day,” Lloyd said, smiling. “So he had a lot of pressure on that shot.”

But even with a third miss, it would have been hard for Lloyd to take Kriisa off the floor.

On a night when the UA-ASU football game and low-profile opponent appeared to mellow out the roughly 10,000 fans at McKale Center, the ever-caffeinated point guard wasn’t about to allow the Wildcats to coast: He dished nine assists to only two turnovers, pumping up teammates and gesturing to the crowd to make noise.

“I think it was really cool to see his effort and energy,” Lloyd said. “He really broke that game open in the first half. He got us going up and down and he's trying to get the crowd in the game -- then you look at the end of the day, I think he made one basket.”

That was his “third” 3, giving the Wildcats what was already a 16 point lead, 26-10 after just under 10 minutes had passed. Arizona led comfortably throughout the first half, then headed into halftime with a 25-point lead after Justin Kier hit a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left in the first half.