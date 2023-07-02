USA failed to medal for the first time since 2011 and only the fourth time in 17 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup tournaments, losing 84-70 to Turkey in the third-place game on Sunday in Debrecen, Hungary.

Arizona guard Kylan Boswell had five points and a steal but no assists and one turnover for the Americans, who shot 38.2% from the field and just 3 of 19 from 3-point range. USA had only nine assists for its 26 made field goals.

Turkey shot only 37.7% overall but made 7 of 18 3-pointers (39.0%) in a team-oriented offense, setting up 22 of its 26 made field goals with assists.

Turkey also took advantage of 24 fouls by the Americans, who were coming off an 89-86 semifinal loss to France on Saturday. Turkey made 25 of 35 free throws, gaining a 10-point advantage at the line over USA, which hit 15 of 18 free throws.

Earlier Sunday, Arizona guard Filip Borovicanin had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Serbia in its 87-71 loss to Argentina in a fifth-place game, his third double-double in seven U19 World Cup games.

Borovicanin shot 10 for 17 but was just 1 for 6 from 3-point range, while collecting three assists and two steals, with six turnovers.