Ohio State, Louisville, Texas Tech to join Arizona Wildcats in 2022-23 Maui Invitational

The usual Maui Invitational cast of potential Top 25 programs, including Louisville, Ohio State and Texas Tech, will join Arizona in the 2022-23 event in Lahaina.

Arizona's participation was known shortly after the Wildcats competed in the 2018-19 event, but the Maui Invitational on Thursday released the full list of teams set to compete from Nov. 21-23 at the Lahaina Civic Center: Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

A bracket is not likely to be set for the 2022-23 event until the summer of 2022. The Wildcats beat San Diego State in the championship of the 2014-15 Maui Invitational.

Along with a recent NCAA rule change that essentially means all teams playing in a multi-team event (MTE) will be able to schedule 31 games, the Maui Invitational no longer has added-on home games against mid- or low-major teams in order to gain "free" games toward the NCAA scheduling maximum. Teams can play either 29 games plus a two-game MTE or 28 games plus a 3-game MTE.

So the 2022-23 event will only consist of three games over three straight days in Lahaina.