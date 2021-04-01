Ohio State, Louisville, Texas Tech to join Arizona Wildcats in 2022-23 Maui Invitational

The usual Maui Invitational cast of potential Top 25 programs, including Louisville, Ohio State and Texas Tech, will join Arizona in the 2022-23 event in Lahaina.
Arizona's participation was known shortly after the Wildcats competed in the 2018-19 event, but the Maui Invitational on Thursday released the full list of teams set to compete from Nov. 21-23 at the Lahaina Civic Center: Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech.
A bracket is not likely to be set for the 2022-23 event until the summer of 2022. The Wildcats beat San Diego State in the championship of the 2014-15 Maui Invitational.
Along with a recent NCAA rule change that essentially means all teams playing in a multi-team event (MTE) will be able to schedule 31 games, the Maui Invitational no longer has added-on home games against mid- or low-major teams in order to gain "free" games toward the NCAA scheduling maximum. Teams can play either 29 games plus a two-game MTE or 28 games plus a 3-game MTE.
So the 2022-23 event will only consist of three games over three straight days in Lahaina.
The Wildcats went 1-2 in the 2018 Maui Invitational, beating Iowa State but losing to Gonzaga and Auburn, while they won the 2015 Maui Invitational by beating Missouri, Kansas State and San Diego State.
Arizona also participated in the Maui Invitational during Sean Miller's first season as head coach, going 1-2. Under Lute Olson, the Wildcats were 1-2 in the 2005-06 Maui Invitational, won the 2000-01 event, and went 2-1 both in 1997-98 and 1993-94.
Arizona's MTE next season will be the MGM Main Event on Nov. 19 and 21 while the Wildcats are also scheduled to play in the Wooden Legacy in 2023-24.