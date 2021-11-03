Oklahoma State's NCAA appeal fails; case included key parallel to Arizona's infractions case

The NCAA said its appeals committee agreed with an initial ruling that the school is still responsible because of the severity of the violation and upheld all the penalties, which also include a reduction of three scholarships and a fine of about $700,000 (10% of OSU's men's basketball budget).

"Specifically, the (initial) panel noted that a member school is responsible for its staff members, and when a staff member commits a violation while employed by the school, both the individual and the school are responsible for the violation," the NCAA said in a statement.

The penalties against Oklahoma State are likely the minimum of what Arizona can expect from its still-pending case.