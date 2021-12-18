On Arizona's hopes to avoid COVID issues, playing twin towers, and Aiken's continued absence

Lloyd said Ballo’s improved play and conditioning have given him confidence to use him more in whatever fashion.

“There's no doubt if Oumar starts playing like that, it opens up a lot of doors,” Lloyd said. “I told Oumar, and it's not always easy for a guy to hear, that 'If you want more, you have to do more. You need to be working really hard and he has been working hard. You guys can see how his body's changing. His conditioning is getting better.

"But just because you want something more doesn't mean it's going to happen every day. And when it doesn't happen, you’ve got to handle it with maturity and be a professional and I thought he did that.”

Koloko said it was “really cool” to play with Ballo, and also complimented Ballo for backing him up.

“You could see it out there,” Koloko said. “He had energy today. He did a really good job when he took my spot. That's what we want him to do, and I think he’s gonna continue to do it.”

Kim Aiken was averaging 13.7 minutes before he began a string of four straight absences from the Wildcats including games against Wyoming, Illinois, Northern Colorado and Cal Baptist.