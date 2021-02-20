On Azuolas Tubelis' favorite matchup, James Akinjo's credentials and Dalen Terry's shot at USC

"And then COVID affected him as much as anybody -- not only does he not play an entire year but we didn't see him until August," Miller said. "We didn't have that opportunity to keep working so this is his real first year of playing in college, and he's had some great moments.

"He'll keep getting smarter on the court. He'll keep getting better. As you know, he can really score with his back to the basket. And now rebounding, being a better defender, just learning, being a better passer.

"J.B. is a really unselfish guy but sometimes he's into his move and he doesn't recognize the pass-out. He's starting to do that a little bit so I just think that with experience, a great offseason, more games, you'll continue to see a more polished, more improved, better overall player."

The Wildcats’ may have made their last road trip of the season and Miller was asked if he reflects back on where they have been and what they have done.

“For sure,” Miller said. “It's challenging for every team right now. I mean, we started our COVID protocol in August, we've dealt with the unknown. I remember our first trip to Santa Cruz when we played Stanford and everybody was scared on a plane -- we had double masks, gloves, we got to the hotel, nothing felt right.