On bench-tightening, Kriisa's turnaround and Arizona's patience with Terry in win at Illinois

Terry played 11 minutes in the second half, and Lloyd said he helped somewhat calm down Illinois’ Trent Frazier, who took 10 shots in the first half while scoring 16 points – but took only five shots after halftime while scoring another 11 on 3 for 5 shooting.

“Having Dalen in there in the second half helped, with his energy out there, ” Lloyd said. “He kind of neutralized (Frazier) a little bit.”

While Bennedict Mathurin had 30 points to total 83 in his past three games, making him a candidate to pick up a second-straight Pac-12 Player of the Week award, it was also pretty obvious that the Wildcats don’t win Saturday's game without Kerr Kriisa.

The difference in Kriisa’s production after halftime was dramatic. UA’s point guard had only two points and two assists with two turnovers in the first half while shooting 1 for 6 from the field, but scored 17 points while hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers in the second half.

Kriisa said he initially didn't play pick-and-rolls well with Illinois center Kofi Cockburn staying low in the post, but that his struggles in the first half actually opened things up for him in the second.