On freshman mistakes and life at .500 after Arizona Wildcats lose at UCLA

LOS ANGELES – During a somewhat subdued Zoom postgame interview after UCLA beat his team for the fifth straight time Thursday, UA coach Sean Miller said the Bruins wore down the Wildcats as the game went on.

But was it physically, or mentally? While UCLA probably couldn't afford to lose Thursday if it wanted to stay in the Pac-12 hunt, Arizona may have only three games left to play, has no hope of a Pac-12 championship, no hope of a postseason, just the hope of maybe finishing above .500 in league competition.

So how do they keep going?

“That is the challenge,” Miller said. “Is that a challenge for me or our staff? Absolutely. The last three years we’ve played .500 basketball (in the Pac-12). A year ago around this time, we were still playing for the Pac-12 championship. We clearly were a tournament team but at the end of the day we were 10-8.

“Now we’re, what, 8-8? That’s kind of where we’ve been. We have to fix that and this is the path we’re on towards doing that.”

The player UA made available for postgame comment, Jordan Brown, said it was "about the next game and finishing strong."