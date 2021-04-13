On Josh Pastner's contract, Matt Brase's input and Nick Johnson's choice for an Arizona coach

With Eric Musselman having received an extension that was sewn up after Arizona showed interest, Georgia Tech on Tuesday kept moving toward an extension agreement with Josh Pastner while the UA coaching search rolls on.

Pastner is scheduled to earn $2.2 million in 2021-22 and $2.4 million in 2022-23 while the two sides have discussed extending it beyond then. Arizona's interest in him could add leverage on top of having led the Yellow Jackets to the ACC Tournament title.

Former UA guard Nick Johnson said in a text message to the Star that he thought the firing of Sean Miller was unfair but that he would love to see the school hire an "Arizona guy" as a new head coach.

"There are so many good options!" Johnson said. "Coach Stoudamire would be amazing there."