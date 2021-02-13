On Kerr Kriisa's mental state, that Baltic connection with Azuolas Tubelis and the Ducks' rise

Oregon actually had only one more second-chance point than Arizona, getting 16 points off 12 offensive rebounds, but that wasn’t much consolation to Miller. The Wildcats had not previously been outrebounded all season before Oregon had 38 overall rebounds to UA's 30.

“They had plenty of second-chance opportunities. They kept possessions alive,” Miller said. "You know, when you are in these types of games, you have to finish but you also have to bring your identity to the game, and you let a team come in at McKale Center and throw you out of the way?

"(Oregon acted as if it said) 'Go get the ball -- point guard, two guard, 5-10 guard, 6-9 player.' It’s just they wanted to ball and to their credit, and to their programs credit, their coach and their staff's credit, they were just the more physical, nasty tougher team.

“It's like, `Hey, if we don't go get these second shots, we're not going to win and they went and got them. That's clearly to Oregon’s credit. That was in my opinion the difference in the game, because we played 40 minutes against Oregon and had six turnovers.”