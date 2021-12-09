On Kim Aiken's absence, ankle pains, and Arizona Wildcats' ability to control tempo

“To play fast, you have to rebound,” Lloyd said. “You can’t run if you don’t have the ball, so it’s an everyday thing. There’s no end.

But Lloyd said the Wildcats also did some specific things for Wyoming to help on the glass.

“We worked on a few different scenarios today because they do a great job isolating good players … but lot of it just comes down to will," he said. "I mean, don't put too much of it on coaching. That's just guys that are hungry to go get the ball.”

Last season, when a player didn’t show up in an arena and there was not a stated reason why, that often meant the player was out for a positive COVID test or contact tracing.

On Wednesday, Kim Aiken didn’t show up and UA said only that it was for “personal reasons,” which doesn’t really narrow anything out except injury.

Asked if it was COVID-related, Lloyd said he couldn’t say what it was about.

“He’s got a personal issue, and that’s what’s going on,” Lloyd said. “You need to respect his deal.”