On Kim Aiken's still-uncertain status, Tommy Lloyd's view at 9-0 and his 'bet' with Adia Barnes

Lloyd told stories about the collection of Uber and Lyft cars the Wildcats tried to order in Indianapolis, saying his order was the only one that resulted in the driver showing up and then leaving when he found out the destination was Champaign, Ill.

But overall, the Wildcats effectively saved two hours by taking the rides instead of waiting for buses to arrive, and Lloyd said he thought that made a difference in their 83-79 win over Illinois the next day.

"I think so," Lloyd said. "Because when you're dealing with teenagers and young guys, one thing they don't do good is to sit around. So just sitting on that plane, I think they would have gone a little bit stir crazy.

"So I think coach (Jack) Murphy made a great call in getting us moving and then once we got there we just said, `Hey guys, OK, stop. Like, we're here. You AAU kids are used to riding in a car to Vegas and playing three games in a day. You European kids are used to riding on a bus six hours to a game and the six hours back right after, so this is nothing. Let's just get a good night's rest and try to find a way to come out and compete tomorrow.' "