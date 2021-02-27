On late-game situations, Azuolas Tubelis' production and one final trip for Arizona Wildcats

Miller also had plenty to say when asked where the Wildcats would be without Tubelis.

“He made the game-winning shot so we'll start there, but if you look at the stat sheet, not a lot of freshmen get 16 points, 15 rebounds,” Miller said. “If you just really look at his overall play over the last six weeks, like James being an all Pac 12 player, I think it Azuolas is one of the conference’s best freshmen.

“It's up to me and our staff moving forward to put him in a better position on defense. He struggled tonight on defense, as did our entire team. But he'll get better, just through maturity and growth and experience, but he's also 6-9, 240, and there are just certain teams that you play college, when they have the court spread like Washington did here tonight (it’s difficult).

"We're asking him to do a lot, and it's up to us to put him in a better position to be successful on defense and yet, allow him to be, I think, who he really is on offense. He's certainly a unique and a very very good offensive player.”

Instead of hanging around in the post to get a pass or potential putback opportunity, Tubelis was told to pop out to the left corner. Miller explained (and again referred to the late-game situation).