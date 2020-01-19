On Max Hazzard's green light, Nico Mannion's rebounding and Arizona Wildcats' forwards

Sean Miller has made it clear this season he’s not a fan of “quick shots” in many cases, but there are some exceptions.
For one, whenever Max Hazzard gets the ball. Among his three 3-pointers during UA’s 75-54 win over Colorado was a low-arcing 25-footer he threw up on the break, the kind that isn't exactly a high-percentage shot for most guys.
“Not all of our players are equal when they pull up from three,” Miller said. “Some make more than others and you can ask the players on our team –when you see that guy shoot every day, I mean, he can really, really get going.
“He's got a quick release, and he's a little guy as well so sometimes a little further away from the line, or you see how quick his release is, that's what he has to do to get a quality look off. But I put him in that category of he takes an open 3, regardless of where and when, I think it's a good shot for our team."
Nico Mannion, made available for comment along with Ira Lee after Saturday's game, was asked about Hazzard after Saturday’s game.
“Credit to him -- he's mentally just a really tough kid, really confident,” Mannion said. “You can kind of see it in practice leading up to this week. He was hitting a bunch of shots. You could just tell he was feeling it so when he had that game two days agom (against Utah, when Hazzard was 6 of 10 from 3), you kind of knew his confidence has come back. He’s just a great kid and you love to see it. I'm super happy for him.”
While Hazzard and Dylan Smith hit three 3s each Saturday, Mannion was 0 for 3 from long range – but posted five assists to just one turnover and collected seven rebounds.
That helped answer Miller’s long-present calls for everyone – guards included – to rebound more. As a result, the Wildcats outrebounded Colorado 39-25 and limited the Buffs to just seven second-chance points on seven offensive rebounds.
“It's great to see us start to get that right. I believe we're becoming a better overall rebounding group,” Miller said. “Nico Mannion deserves a lot of credit. He had seven rebounds tonight, and he's learning. There's so many expectations on him that that you forget he's only 19 and you know he's figuring things out as a college basketball player. But when he rebounds like that, it takes a lot of pressure off of our big guys.”
Not surprisingly, Miller said he also thought Ira Lee was “outstanding” because of the energy and physicality he brought to the game.
Lee has been UA’s best percentage rebounder (as measured by chances he has to rebound when he’s on the floor, per Kenpom) so it was no surprise to see him collect seven rebounds in 26 minutes Saturday and three in 12 minutes on Thursday against Utah.
Last week, Lee was given just five minutes at Oregon and had one rebound. He had one rebound in six minutes at Oregon State.
“He just played very, very hard,” Miller said. “He finished around the basket, he rebounded at both ends. Ira is one of our most consistent practice players. I think the guys on the team will tell you that. And when you're like that, sometimes you really can break through in games. (On Saturday) he had a big day.”
While Lee didn’t have any rebounds in seven minutes against ASU, he had three in six minutes at St. John’s – when he was benched for the entire second half.
Asked how he held up after his minutes shrank since the St. John’s game, Lee said.
“I give credit to my teammates, they kept me locked in,” Lee said. “I just came in every day, did the same thing I do every day: Work hard, get my extra reps in, get my extra runs in. I didn't change anything, but I give the biggest credit to my teammates. They're always talking to me `Hey, stay ready, stay ready,’ they're just always letting me know that I'm a good player and I kept that in mind. I just kept going. That's all.”
In two starts, Stone Gettings has averaged 5.0 points while shooting a collective 3 for 5 and hitting one 3-pointer in one try against both Utah and Colorado.
He played 28 minutes on Thursday against Utah and, probably in part because of what Lee was doing, played only 15 on Saturday against Colorado.
“I think he's gotta get used to playing more minutes, playing in a starter's role,” Miller said. “I sense that, not in a negative way, but he was a little tight in both games. He wanted to do well. He knew that we were counting on him. But I believe he'll settle in as he's in this starter's role, and has a bigger opportunity. I think he can do more and be better. I really believe that.”
No telling if Chase Jeter will be used at ASU on Saturday. Miller said Jeter reported back pain during practice Tuesday.
“I don't have an update other than I think he'll let us know when he's feeling better,” Miller said. “He’s working hard with Justin (Kokoskie, UA athletic trainer), like you would expect him to.”