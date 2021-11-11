On 'swaggy' Kerr Kriisa, Pelle Larsson's return and Arizona's efficiency in win over NAU

“But all in all, he's getting right to where he needs to be. He just has to kind of refine his plan under the lights, in the moment, and make sure he's getting baskets or free throws when we get the ball that close to the rim.”

In just 10 minutes, reserve center Oumar Ballo became the Wildcats’ leading rebounder (nine) and their top free throw shooter (6 for 6).

The 7-footer from Mali with 260 pounds has a unique potential inside but Lloyd said he’s had a “tough journey” getting there, both at Gonzaga and during the preseason this fall.

“I love him for sticking with it and it didn't start easy today,” Lloyd said. “He had a tough scrimmage against Saint Mary's, but kind of battled back. Then we kind of got on him and he really picked it up the next couple weeks in practice. He was getting better, making real progress. You could see his body changing, you could see his production on the court changing.

“Then today, it's funny, the first thing or two didn't go right for him. I think he gave up a free throw blockout right when he got in the game and maybe had another mistake.