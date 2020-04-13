Once an Arizona target, five-star guard Josh Christopher picks ASU

Arizona long ago dropped out of the race for five-star guard Josh Christopher, but his decision Monday will still have plenty of impact on the Wildcats.
He'll be facing them at least twice next season in an ASU uniform, having announced his commitment to the Sun Devils via video on Twitter.
April 14, 2020
Christopher will join his older brother, Caleb, at ASU, though he told the Star last July that he would base his decision on which school was best for his future. Christopher said Arizona had interested him because of Stanley Johnson's stopover and Sean Miller's efforts in recruiting him.
The Sun Devils now have commitments from both Christopher and four-star forward Marcus Bagley, though both Remy Martin and Romello White have entered the NBA Draft pool.
It's the second day in a row a Los Angeles five-star player the Wildcats were once recruiting has chosen a rival Pac-12 school, with wing Ziaire Williams announcing Sunday he will play for Stanford next season.
Arizona has four openings for 2020-21, but has already lined up fall period signee Dalen Terry, Georgetown midseason transfer James Akinjo and Seattle UA grad transfer Terrell Brown.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!