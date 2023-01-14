Oregon Ducks beat Arizona Wildcats, 87-68, for sixth straight time in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Arizona appeared to have all the momentum and motivation it could have asked for Saturday.

Except they had to play at Matthew Knight Arena, where the Wildcats have now lost six straight times.

This time, Oregon held the Wildcats to just 37.5% shooting en route to a somewhat stunning 87-68 win. Oregon, 87-68, before a national ESPN audience, even though they had plenty of momentum and motivation.

UA entered the game with a soul-renewing win at Oregon State on Thursday and needed to win to keep pace in the Pac-12 race. And Oregon appeared to be heading in the wrong direction, getting blown out Thursday at home by ASU and suffering what appeared to be a chemistry challenge after returning nearly all of its key players from injuries earlier this season.

Didn’t matter. Using its usual ever-switching defense to help hold Arizona to just 38% shooting, the Ducks pulled out a decisive win in which UA was not competitive after the early minutes of the second half.

The loss dropped Arizona to 15-3 overall and 4-3 in the Pac-12, with a potentially season-defining home games next week against USC and UCLA at McKale Center. Oregon improved to 10-8 and 4-3.

As he did in the first half, UA guard Courtney Ramey hit a pair of early 3s in the second half to help the Wildcats pull back into a 43-43 tie after trailing by six at halftime.

But the Ducks pulled ahead by 10 with 16:30 still left in the game and went ahead 66-52 by the time N’Faly Dnte converted a three-point play with 9:47 left.

Making matters worse for UA at the time was that guard Kerr Kriisa picked up his fourth foul with 12:21 to go, forcing freshman Kylan Boswell to log heavy minutes. The Wildcats fell behind by 20, 81-61, after Jermaine Couisnard stold the ball from Azuolas Tubelis, leading to a layup from Quincy Guerrier.

Couisnard led Oregon with 27 points while hitting 6 of 9 3-poitners while center N’Faly Dante had 11 points. Boswell led the Wildcats with 15 points while making 3 of 6 3-pointers.

In the first half, Oregon held Arizona to just 41.9% shooting to take a 43-37 halftime lead.

The Ducks hit 52.9%. Oregon was led by guard Couisnard, who had 14 points while hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers, and ’Dante, who had 13 points and four rebounds.

While UA jumped out to a 16-9 lead, getting two 3-pointers over the first five minutes from Ramey, the Ducks quickly pulled back into a close game for the rest of the first half.

Couisnard, a transfer from South Carolina who missed the first 14 games of the season with a knee injury, hit back to back 3-pointers to give Oregon its first lead, 21-19, with 11:04 left in the first half.

While Boswell hit two 3-pointers in the middle of the first half, Cousinard broke it up with a three-point play and came back for another basket and 3-pointere to cut UA’s lead to 32-31.

Kriisa picked up his third foul with 4:43 left and was replaced by Adama Bal, but Bal soon afterward had the ball stripped from him by Oregon’s Keeshawn Barthelemy, leading to a layup from Oregon’s Will Richardson. After a UA miss, Barthelemy returned for a 3-pointer that gave Oregon a 40-33 lead with 3:16 left.