Oregon Ducks take 40-36 halftime lead over Arizona in another close one

EUGENE, Ore. – With their last three games having been decided by just four points, Arizona and Oregon headed down the same path again Monday at Matthew Knight Arena.
In a game that zig-zagged throughout the half, Oregon took a 40-36 halftime lead after Eugene Omoruyi hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left.
Arizona held Oregon to just 38.2% shooting but the Ducks hit 8 of 12 3-pointers, scored 12 points off eight UA turnovers and outrebounded the Wildcats 18-16.
Chris Duarte led the Ducks with 13 points James Akinjo had eight for Arizona, which shot 52.0% from the field and hit 6 of 13 3-pointers. Azuolas Tubelis, who won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award earlier on Monday, was held scoreless on 0 for 5 shooting.
Kerr Kriisa hit two 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 6-5 lead just past three minutes into the game. But the Ducks took a 16-8 lead while focusing defensively on Tubelis, who was 0 for 5 at that point, while Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa hit 3-pointers on the other end.
Arizona later came back to score 10 straight points to tie the game at 21 on a 3-pointer from James Akinjo with 8:40 left in the half. Bennedict Mathurin added another 3 with 7:09 left to give UA its first lead, 24-23, and after picking up a shooting foul from Eric Williams beyond the arc, hit all three free throws to give Arizona a 27-23 lead.
On the other end, the Wildcats defended Oregon to the point where the Ducks missed 15 of 17 shots over the middle of the first half and took a 33-27 lead by the time Jordan Brown scored inside with 4:06 before the Ducks pulled back into a tie on 3-pointers from Eugene Omoruyi and Chris Duarte.