Oregon Ducks take 40-36 halftime lead over Arizona in another close one

EUGENE, Ore. – With their last three games having been decided by just four points, Arizona and Oregon headed down the same path again Monday at Matthew Knight Arena.

In a game that zig-zagged throughout the half, Oregon took a 40-36 halftime lead after Eugene Omoruyi hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left.

Arizona held Oregon to just 38.2% shooting but the Ducks hit 8 of 12 3-pointers, scored 12 points off eight UA turnovers and outrebounded the Wildcats 18-16.

Chris Duarte led the Ducks with 13 points James Akinjo had eight for Arizona, which shot 52.0% from the field and hit 6 of 13 3-pointers. Azuolas Tubelis, who won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award earlier on Monday, was held scoreless on 0 for 5 shooting.

Kerr Kriisa hit two 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 6-5 lead just past three minutes into the game. But the Ducks took a 16-8 lead while focusing defensively on Tubelis, who was 0 for 5 at that point, while Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa hit 3-pointers on the other end.