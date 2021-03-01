 Skip to main content
Oregon Ducks take 40-36 halftime lead over Arizona in another close one
  • Updated

Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) secures the ball as he is defensed by Oregon forwards Chandler Lawson (13), Eric Williams Jr. (50) and Eugene Omoruyi (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

 Andy Nelson

EUGENE, Ore. – With their last three games having been decided by just four points, Arizona and Oregon headed down the same path again Monday at Matthew Knight Arena.

In a game that zig-zagged throughout the half, Oregon took a 40-36 halftime lead after Eugene Omoruyi hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left.

Arizona held Oregon to just 38.2% shooting but the Ducks hit 8 of 12 3-pointers, scored 12 points off eight UA turnovers and outrebounded the Wildcats 18-16.

Chris Duarte led the Ducks with 13 points James Akinjo had eight for Arizona, which shot 52.0% from the field and hit 6 of 13 3-pointers. Azuolas Tubelis, who won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award earlier on Monday, was held scoreless on 0 for 5 shooting.

Kerr Kriisa hit two 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 6-5 lead just past three minutes into the game. But the Ducks took a 16-8 lead while focusing defensively on Tubelis, who was 0 for 5 at that point, while Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa hit 3-pointers on the other end.

Arizona later came back to score 10 straight points to tie the game at 21 on a 3-pointer from James Akinjo with 8:40 left in the half. Bennedict Mathurin added another 3 with 7:09 left to give UA its first lead, 24-23, and after picking up a shooting foul from Eric Williams beyond the arc, hit all three free throws to give Arizona a 27-23 lead.

On the other end, the Wildcats defended Oregon to the point where the Ducks missed 15 of 17 shots over the middle of the first half and took a 33-27 lead by the time Jordan Brown scored inside with 4:06 before the Ducks pulled back into a tie on 3-pointers from Eugene Omoruyi and Chris Duarte.

