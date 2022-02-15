OSU will enter McKale Center on 10-game losing streak after Buffaloes beat Beavers

The Beavers shot 44.4% from the field but went just 3 for 19 from 3-point range and collected 13 fewer points at the line than Colorado. OSU made 5 of 7 free throws while CU was 18 for 22.

Oregon State was missing Dexter Akanno (hip), Isaiah Johnson (concussion), Xzavier Malone-Key (back) and Tre Williams (knee) while guard Gianni Hunt has left the team for the rest of the season.

According to the Corvallis Gazette-Times, Tinkle was hopeful afterward that Johnson or Williams might be available for part if not all of the Beavers' trip to UA and ASU this week.

Getting to play OSU on short rest Thursday is a rare advantage for the Wildcats in the Pac-12's rescheduling efforts. Arizona already had to play at UCLA at the tail end of a three-game road swing through California, losing by 16 points, and had to play at ASU just before their trip through Washington last week.