Oumar Ballo has career-high 21 as Arizona beats Stanford, 85-57 despite losing Azuolas Tubelis

Ahead 42-31 at halftime, Arizona was up by 20 when Larrson made a layup just three minutes into the second half to make it 54-34. Midway through the first half, they went up 66-38 when Koloko hit a pair of free throws.

Other than Tubelis’ injury, the first half was also lacking suspense.

Mathurin had 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting while the Wildcats helped force 11 Stanford turnovers before halftime. The Cardinal also shot just 37.5% from the field in the first half.

While Stanford guard Michael O’Connell rebounded a miss from Koloko and drove downcourt for a jumper in the lane for the first score of the game, things changed quickly for Stanford after that.

After recording a steal, O’Connell then turned it over himself , and the Cardinal went on to turn the ball over four more times in the first three minutes of the game while the Wildcats jumped out to a 6-2 lead.

Then Mathurin began cranking it up and soon the Wildcats were ahead by double digits. Mathurin scored early inside and later hit back to back 3s to make it 12-2.

After eight minutes, Stanford had made only 2 of 12 shots and turned the ball over seven times before 3-point shooting helped the Cardinal get back in the game. But while 3-pointers from Maxime Raynaud and O’Connell cut UA’s lead to 22-16 with nine minutes left, the Wildcats went back to their old tricks: Mathurin hit a 3, Justin Kier stole the ball and took it in for a layup and Pelle Larsson hit a 3, and soon it was 30-16.

