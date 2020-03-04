Pac-12 adds former Arizona Wildcat standout Sean Rooks to its Hall of Honor

Former Arizona standout Sean Rooks was named Wednesday to the Pac-12's Hall of Honor and will be posthumously honored on March 13 in Las Vegas during an induction ceremony at the Pac-12 Tournament

Rooks played for the Wildcats between 1989-92, becoming an all-conference player as a senior, before becoming the No. 30 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He is still No. 4 on Arizona's alltime list of free throws attempted (590, or 4.6 per game).

After leaving Arizona, Rooks went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA and was a Philadelphia 76ers player development coach when he died suddenly in 2016 at age 46.

