Pac-12 adds former Arizona Wildcat standout Sean Rooks to its Hall of Honor
Sean Rooks

Sean Rooks, right, chatting with UNLV players during the NCAA Tournament in 1991, played 12 years in the NBA.

 Rick Wiley / Tucson Citizen 1991

Former Arizona standout Sean Rooks was named Wednesday to the Pac-12's Hall of Honor and will be posthumously honored on March 13 in Las Vegas during an induction ceremony at the Pac-12 Tournament

Rooks played for the Wildcats between 1989-92, becoming an all-conference player as a senior, before becoming the No. 30 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He is still No. 4 on Arizona's alltime list of free throws attempted (590, or 4.6 per game).

After leaving Arizona, Rooks went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA and was a Philadelphia 76ers player development coach when he died suddenly in 2016 at age 46.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

