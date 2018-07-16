The Wildcats will finish the Pac-12 season by hosting ASU and coach Bobby Hurley (shown arguing a call at McKale Center last season). Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats received a logistically favorable path through the Pac-12, according to the weekend schedule pairs released today.

The Wildcats will open during the weekend of Jan. 2-6 by hosting Colorado and Utah and also close at home with ASU during the weekend of March 6. They'll play four of their first six conference games at home and big road trips to Oregon and Los Angeles will be spaced a month apart.

Exact dates and times for Pac-12 games won't be announced until late summer or early fall, though the weekend pairs allow fans to plan weekends.

Because of the Pac-12's unbalanced schedule, the Wildcats will not travel to Washington and Washington State, and won't host USC or UCLA.

This could be the last season the skips happen in a predetermined format, since the conference is considering an 18- or 20-game schedule that might be adjusted annually to prevent marquee matchups -- or games that could aid the conference's chances at NCAA Tournament bids -- from being skipped.

Last season, USC did not get a chance to host ASU or Arizona and did not receive an NCAA Tournament bid, and the league considered ways to avoid that scenario during meetings last May.

There's only one hole left on Arizona's 2018-19 schedule: An add-on game assigned by the Maui Invitational, to be played between Nov. 7-9 at McKale Center.

Add-on games allow teams to play the NCAA-maximum four games in a multi-team event when there are only three games assigned to the event's main bracket; an "MTE" counts as three games against the schedule maximum whether a team plays three or four games.

Here's how Arizona's 2018-19 schedule looks as of now (home games in CAPS, exact Pac-12 dates TBA): 

Oct. 14 RED-BLUE GAME (scrimmage)

Oct. 30 WESTERN NEW MEXICO (exhibition)

Nov. 4 CHAMINADE (exhibition)

Nov. 7-9 MAUI INVITATIONAL ADD-ON GAME 

Nov. 11 CAL POLY

Nov. 14 UTEP

Nov. 19-21 Maui Invitational

Arizona, Auburn, Duke, Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State, San Diego State and Xavier

Nov. 28 TEXAS SOUTHERN

Dec 2 at UConn (Hartford)

Dec. 6 UTAH VALLEY

Dec. 9 at Alabama

Dec. 15 BAYLOR

Dec. 19 MONTANA

Dec. 22 UC DAVIS

Jan. 2-6: COLORADO, UTAH 

Jan. 9-13: at Stanford, at Cal

Jan. 16-20: OREGON, OSU

Jan. 23-27: at UCLA, at USC

Jan. 30-Feb. 3: at ASU

Feb. 6-10: WSU, WASHINGTON

Feb. 13-17: at Colorado, Utah

Feb. 20-24: STANFORD, CAL

Feb. 27-March 3: at Oregon, at OSU

March 6-9: ASU

