University of Arizona vs Baylor

Baylor guard Mario Kegler celebrates after hitting a long-range jumper over the Wildcats in the second half of their game at McKale Center.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Unless ASU loses in the Pac-12 Tournament, or somebody else puts together an outstanding conference record, the Pac-12 might have trouble getting any at-large NCAA Tournament bids in March.

That's the way it has appeared in the league's play lately... and now that's the way it appears in the updated NET ranking, which has ASU at 31, Washington at No. 56, UCLA at 61 and Arizona at 64.

Kenpom has ASU at 43, UA at 57 and everybody else after that.

Oddly, the Sagarin rankings have UA listed at 40 and ASU at 41.

ASU moved up from No. 18 to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25, after losing at Vanderbilt but beating then-No. 1 Kansas on Saturday. Kansas dropped to No. 5.

Here's how I voted FWIW:

1 Duke

2 Michigan

3 Kansas

4 Tennessee

5 Virginia

6 Nevada

7 Gonzaga

8 Michigan State

9 Florida State

10 Ohio State

11 Wisconsin

12 Kentucky

13 North Carolina

14 Auburn

15 Texas Tech

16 virginia tech

17 ASU

18 Mississippi State

19 NC State

20 Kansas State

21 Iowa

22 Nebraska

23 Marquette

24 Houston

25 Buffalo

Larry Fitzgerald gave Phoenix-based AP reporter Bob Baum a retirement gift Sunday after covering his last Cardinals game. Well-respected and funny, Baum also covers many UA basketball home games. He's expected to retire in February.

  

