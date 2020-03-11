Pac-12 closes all sporting events, including hoops tournament, to fans because of coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12 announced Wednesday afternoon that fans will not be allowed to attend the conference tournament's final three days because of coronavirus concerns.

The Pac-12 said starting with Thursday's quarterfinal round, only "essential staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and limited family and friends" will be permitted to attend.

"This decision has been made based upon new information, including the recommendation of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel," the conference said. "Similar limited fan policies will apply to all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events until further notice.

"While we understand the disruption this will cause to our many fans, we have made this decision in an effort to do our part in helping to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus communities, working and volunteer event personnel and all those who attend Pac-12 events."

Arizona's men's basketball program isn't likely to be the only team affected. The Wildcats baseball and softball programs are both scheduled to host Oregon State at home this weekend.