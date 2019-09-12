The Zona Zoo student section shows off their glow wands as they cheer the Wildcats onto the court before Arizona takes on UCLA in the first half of their Pac-12 game at McKale Center, Thursday, February 8, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

For its last 18-game conference season, the Arizona Wildcats will play an old-school Pac-12 schedule, with all but one of its two-game weekends a Thursday-Saturday pairing.

The Wildcats will only play a longer weekend in Oregon on Jan. 9 (at Oregon) and Jan. 12 (at OSU), giving them compact travel and home weekends once the spring semester begins.

However, fans will have to stay up late to see it all happen. The Wildcats will play only one day game during conference play, on Jan. 18 against Colorado at McKale Center, and will tip off 7 of 18 conference games at 8 p.m. or later Arizona time.

The Pac-12 will expand to a 20-game schedule in 2020-21, likely by adding two extra games on weekends in November and December, though it isn't clear yet if the traditional weekend splits will otherwise be kept.

Eight of Arizona's 18 Pac-12 games will be carried on ESPN channels, while six will be on Pac-12 Networks and four on FOX or FS1. Of UA's 13 nonconference games, seven will be on Pac-12 Networks and six will be on ESPN channels.

Here's Arizona's full schedule (home games in CAPS). Note that the Dec. 7 tipoff time for Baylor has not been announced but will probably be carried by an ESPN channel.

Sept. 27: RED-BLUE GAME (scrimmage), 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Oct. 19-20: St. Mary's, at Phoenix (closed scrimmage; exact date, time not announced)

Date/Opponent/Time/TV station

Nov. 1: CHICO STATE (exhibition), TBA

Nov. 6: NORTHERN ARIZONA, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Nov. 10: ILLINOIS, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Nov. 14: SAN JOSE STATE, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Nov. 17: NEW MEXICO STATE, noon, Pac-12 Networks

Nov. 21: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks 

Nov. 24: LONG BEACH STATE (Wooden Legacy add-on game), 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Nov. 28: Pepperdine, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy), 9 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 29:  UCF or Penn, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy) 7 p.m. (ESPNews) or 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

Dec. 1: Providence/Long Beach State/Wake Forest/College of Charleston, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy) TBA

Dec. 7: at Baylor, TBA, TBA

Dec. 11: NEBRASKA-OMAHA, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Dec. 14: GONZAGA, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 21: St. John’s (Basketball Hall of Fame game) at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 4: ASU, 7:30 p.m. Pac-12 Networks

Jan. 9: at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Jan. 12: at Oregon State, 8 p.m., FS1

Jan. 16: UTAH, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Jan. 18: COLORADO, 12:30 p.m. FOX

Jan. 25: at ASU, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Jan. 30: at Washington, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Feb. 1: at WSU, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Feb. 6: USC, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Feb. 8: UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 13: at California, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Feb. 15: at Stanford, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Feb. 20: OSU, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Feb. 22: OREGON, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Feb. 27 at USC, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 29 at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

March 5 WSU, 8:30 p.m., FS1

March 7 WASHINGTON, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

March 11-14 Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas

(Arizona has also posted its updated schedule on its website while the Pac-12 posted all games involving conference teams here).

