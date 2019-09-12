For its last 18-game conference season, the Arizona Wildcats will play an old-school Pac-12 schedule, with all but one of its two-game weekends a Thursday-Saturday pairing.
The Wildcats will only play a longer weekend in Oregon on Jan. 9 (at Oregon) and Jan. 12 (at OSU), giving them compact travel and home weekends once the spring semester begins.
However, fans will have to stay up late to see it all happen. The Wildcats will play only one day game during conference play, on Jan. 18 against Colorado at McKale Center, and will tip off 7 of 18 conference games at 8 p.m. or later Arizona time.
The Pac-12 will expand to a 20-game schedule in 2020-21, likely by adding two extra games on weekends in November and December, though it isn't clear yet if the traditional weekend splits will otherwise be kept.
Eight of Arizona's 18 Pac-12 games will be carried on ESPN channels, while six will be on Pac-12 Networks and four on FOX or FS1. Of UA's 13 nonconference games, seven will be on Pac-12 Networks and six will be on ESPN channels.
Here's Arizona's full schedule (home games in CAPS). Note that the Dec. 7 tipoff time for Baylor has not been announced but will probably be carried by an ESPN channel.
Sept. 27: RED-BLUE GAME (scrimmage), 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Oct. 19-20: St. Mary's, at Phoenix (closed scrimmage; exact date, time not announced)
Date/Opponent/Time/TV station
Nov. 1: CHICO STATE (exhibition), TBA
Nov. 6: NORTHERN ARIZONA, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Nov. 10: ILLINOIS, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Nov. 14: SAN JOSE STATE, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Nov. 17: NEW MEXICO STATE, noon, Pac-12 Networks
Nov. 21: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Nov. 24: LONG BEACH STATE (Wooden Legacy add-on game), 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Nov. 28: Pepperdine, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy), 9 p.m. ESPN2
Nov. 29: UCF or Penn, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy) 7 p.m. (ESPNews) or 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
Dec. 1: Providence/Long Beach State/Wake Forest/College of Charleston, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy) TBA
Dec. 7: at Baylor, TBA, TBA
Dec. 11: NEBRASKA-OMAHA, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 14: GONZAGA, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 21: St. John’s (Basketball Hall of Fame game) at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 4: ASU, 7:30 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Jan. 9: at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Jan. 12: at Oregon State, 8 p.m., FS1
Jan. 16: UTAH, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Jan. 18: COLORADO, 12:30 p.m. FOX
Jan. 25: at ASU, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Jan. 30: at Washington, 7 p.m. ESPN2
Feb. 1: at WSU, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Feb. 6: USC, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Feb. 8: UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 13: at California, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Feb. 15: at Stanford, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Feb. 20: OSU, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Feb. 22: OREGON, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 27 at USC, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 29 at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
March 5 WSU, 8:30 p.m., FS1
March 7 WASHINGTON, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
March 11-14 Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas
(Arizona has also posted its updated schedule on its website while the Pac-12 posted all games involving conference teams here).