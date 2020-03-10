Pac-12 postpones Hall of Honor, closes locker rooms at conference tournament because of virus fears

The Pac-12 announced Tuesday afternoon it will postpone its annual Hall of Honor ceremony for a year and close postgame locker rooms to media at this week's conference tournament in light of the coronavirus situation.
The conference also said individual schools will be able to decide whether or not to travel spirit squads and bands, while noting that fans will have "more access to hand sanitizers" and a frequently cleaned T-Mobile Arena.
"The priority of the Conference and our member universities is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, campus communities, working and volunteer event personnel and all those who attend Pac-12 events," the conference said in a statement.
Arizona and most other Pac-12 teams close their locker rooms to media during the season but the conference has usually mandated they be open for the Pac-12 Tournament. The NCAA also usually requires them to be open for NCAA Tournament play.
Opening locker rooms to media usually allows much deeper pre- and postgame coverage, since all players can be interviewed and questions can be followed-up on -- as opposed to a more sterile interview room situation where only athletes that the school chooses show up. The Pac-12 said media will still be able to interview players "at designated areas outside of the locker room."